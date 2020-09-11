Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the neighbouring Shamli district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Bhenwal village under Gharipukhta police station limits, they said.

According to Circle Officer Amit Saxena, one Lal Singh and his three sons have been booked for the murder.

Singh has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime allegedly recovered from his possession, the officer said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

