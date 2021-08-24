New Delhi, August 24: The woman who had allegedly set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court here last week succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, Delhi Police said. The woman and a man had attempted to set themselves on August 16 in a bid to end their lives. The man had succumbed to his burn injuries on August 21.

The alleged immolation bids took place outside Gate Number D of the apex court and both were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment after sustaining severe burns. Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Drowning in River in Guna, Locals Hang Body Upside Down From Tree To Bring Him Back to Life.

According to Delhi Police, before the incident, the woman and the man had recorded a live video on Facebook. Also Read | Mission Sagar: Indian Naval Ship Airavat Arrives at Indonesia's Jakarta To Deliver Medical Supplies.

An inquiry is underway and further details are awaited.

