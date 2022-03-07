New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Extending his greetings and best wishes on the eve of International Women's Day which is celebrated on March 8 every year, President Ram Nath Kovind said that Indian women are making a significant impact in the national arena and are also playing an important role in the development process of the country.

"Today when the world is continuously changing, Indian women are making a significant impact in their personal and social lives as well in the national arena. They are also playing an important role in the development process of our country," said the President in his message on the eve of International Women's Day.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Check Latest Predictions For Assembly Elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur And Goa.

He further said, "It is important to empower our daughters to make them self-reliant. It would enable them to achieve their aspirations even while fulfilling their responsibilities vis-a-vis their family, society and nation."

"This day is also an occasion to reiterate our resolve to ensure the safety, dignity and prosperity of women. We must give our sisters and daughters opportunities to realize their potential and hence contribute in nation-building," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Seminar at Women Saint’s Camp at Dhordo in Kutch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)