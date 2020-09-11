Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): A man allegedly murdered a woman for stealing Rs 1,200 from him for consuming alcohol in Hyderabad, Telangana, informed Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, IPS, DCP North Zone, Hyderabad City.

The body of a 40-year-old woman identified as Bhoolakshmi was found in the unused public toilet situated under Bansilalpet Railway Bridge. Teams were formed to establish the identity of the deceased and solve the case, following which information was received through a local person and the accused was caught.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Denies Amending Domestic Laws For Allowing Indian Lawyers to Represent Former Indian Navy Officer.

The accused was identified as Mangamuri Venkata Chennaiah who works as a labourer. He said that the two knew each other for the past five months.

"Special teams were formed to investigate the case. During this, a report of a missing woman was found. The house of the woman was opened and a foul smell was there. Later, a man confessed to killing her. Further interrogation informed that they were living together and used to consume alcohol together," said Kalmeshwar Shingenavar.

Also Read | Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of Projects in His Lok Sabha Constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

While narrating the incident, he said, "On Sunday, they consumed alcohol and slept, while the accused was in sleep, the deceased took Rs 1,200 from his pocket and went to consume more alcohol and when she returned, he got angry and quarreled with her and beat her. He then went out and consumed alcohol and planned to kill her."

"He then gave her alcohol and when the woman slept, he killed by throttled her neck with leg and left the body in the house for over 24 hours to avoid suspicion. He later managed to shift her body from house to an isolated place," he added.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under section 302 IPC for the murder. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)