Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Preparations for celebrating the completion of six years of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh are in full swing. A bike rally by women police officers is one of the events to be held, said an official.

This government function dedicated to the state's women will send a message of women's empowerment.

Women police officers will participate in bike rallies through the state's 26 districts. In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the instructions.

The primary objective of this rally, which is being held on the occasion of the completion of one year of the Yogi government's second term, is to inform people about the changed environment of a safe state for women.

"The rally will start on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, i.e. March 22, and end on Ashtami, 29th March. This rally will take two routes. The first route will be east-west (Vindhyachal Dham to Gautam Buddha Nagar), and the second route will run from north-south (Devi Patan Dham to Lalitpur)," it read.

The rally's approach will be similar to a relay race. In the rally, 15-20 female police officers riding on motorcycles will deliver the message of safety and Uttam Pradesh to the people, covering an average distance of 80-120 kilometers daily.

"A gazetted officer has been appointed in charge of the rally. At the same time, four-wheelers will also be included in its branding, in which women inspectors will accompany women drivers. Keeping in view the security, an ambulance will also accompany the rally," it read.

The first route of the rally will begin in Vidhyanchal, the abode of Maa Vindhyavasni, and will end in Gautam Buddha Nagar via Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Etawah, Agra, and Aligarh. On the other hand, the second route will begin in Shaktipeeth Devipatan, reaching Lalitpur via Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Orai, and Jhansi. (ANI)

