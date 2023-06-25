New Delhi, June 25: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday and briefed him about the prevailing situation in the northeastern state, sources said. Singh, who arrived in the national capital from Imphal this morning, went to meet Shah at his residence.

The chief minister briefed the home minister about the current situation in Manipur and the steps taken to bring bring back normalcy there, sources said.

This come a day after the home minister chaired an all-party meeting here over the Manipur situation.

Eighteen political parties, four MPs from the northeast and two chief ministers from the region attended the three-hour-long meeting. The home minister told the all-party meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been monitoring the situation in violence-hit state since day one and "guiding us with full sensitivity" to find a solution to the problem.

Shah told the meeting the situation in Manipur was slowly returning to normal and not a single person has died since June 13 in the violence in the northeastern state.

The home minister, who had convened the meeting, sought the cooperation of all the political parties to help defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among various communities in Manipur at the earliest. Shah told the meeting the Modi government is committed to solve the Manipur problem by taking everyone together.