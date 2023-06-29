Imphal, June 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Imphal for a two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur on Thursday. He will leave for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that rocked the northeastern state since early last month.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year. On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, Congress sources said. Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Leaves for a Two-Day Visit to Violence-Hit Manipur, Expected To Meet Affected Families at Relief Camps.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Arrives at Imphal:

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Imphal, Manipur. He is on a two-day visit to the state and will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit. pic.twitter.com/Ov5YwHTOFH — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Rahul Gandhi Meets Workers and Traders of Cycle Market in Delhi's Karol Bag, Tries Hand at Repairing Motorcycles (See Pics and Video).

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.