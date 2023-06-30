Mumbai, June 30: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who has faced criticism for his management of the recent ethnic violence in the state for nearly two months, reportedly considered resigning today. However, due to significant public pressure and a massive demonstration of support outside his residence in Imphal, he changed his decision to resign as Manipur CM and changed his course from heading towards the Governor's House. A senior minister shared this information. Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Briefs About Prevailing Situation.

In a powerful display of solidarity, hundreds of women gathered outside CM Singh's residence in Imphal and created a human chain, voicing their opposition to his resignation. Their collective stance was clear - they did not want him to step down from his position. Several videos of the incident have emerged on social media. This sentiment was made evident when two ministers emerged from his residence, tearing up a copy of his resignation letter. "We do not want the CM to resign, he should not resign. He is doing a lot of work for us. We are in giving support the CM," a local woman told ANI. Manipur Violence: Supreme Court to Hear Plea of NGO Seeking Army Protection for Kuki Tribals on July 3.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh's Resignation Torn by Women Supporters:

#WATCH | Moment when women supporting Manipur CM Biren Singh tore up his resignation letter pic.twitter.com/dB8IjWNmya — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Voices Emerge in Support of Manipur CM:

#WATCH | Voices emerge in support of Manipur CM Biren Singh outside his residence in Imphal. "We do not want the CM to resign, he should not resign. He is doing a lot of work for us. We are in giving support the CM," says the locals of Manipur pic.twitter.com/FnQ8Spu6Vw — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Torn Resignation Letter of N Biren Singh:

Breaking news: more high drama in Manipur. CM @NBirenSingh supporters tear his resignation letter on camera. Cm’s Meeting with governor that was scheduled for 1 pm has been pushed back. Biren Singh was once a star footballer, clearly he knows how to keep the ball in play!!… pic.twitter.com/0NEO3WOhl8 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 30, 2023

Contrary to earlier speculations, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Friday that he would not be tendering his resignation. This decision came shortly after he encountered opposition from his supporters, who prevented him from meeting the governor. "At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister", Singh tweeted.

