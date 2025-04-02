By Swati Saxena

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): When Bobby Ramani's brother was diagnosed with autism, she had realised he would have special needs and would need teachers who could help him.

Her search for good schools in Lucknow that could support the growth and education of her brother led to the idea of establishing 'I Support Foundation (ISF)' in 2014.

"My journey into this field was deeply personal--growing up with a differently-abled brother made me realize the challenges faced by children with special needs and their families. The idea of 'I Support Foundation' (ISF) was born from my personal journey and the challenges I faced while seeking quality care for my brother. Nine years ago, while working in the corporate sector, I wanted to enroll him in a specialized school that could provide the right support and intervention. However, I quickly realized that Lucknow lacked the kind of facilities I had seen in cities like Mumbai and Bangalore," Bobby Ramani, a social entrepreneur and the founder-director of ISF told ANI.

Today, the 'I Support Foundation' stands as a recognized special school under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, dedicated to educating and empowering children with autism and intellectual disabilities.

The ISF provides specialized education and therapy for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. It is a day care unit in Lucknow, designed to be a second home for these children, offering them a safe and nurturing environment while giving parents the flexibility to manage their personal or professional responsibilities during school hours. It provides services like ABA therapy (Applied Behavior Analysis), speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral modification programs, vocational training programs and play and culinary therapy.

A sister and a fighter, Bobby Raman has had to face many challenges in her life but every time she took it as an opportunity to pick up the pieces and build something substantial.

"Like many families, we faced a lack of awareness and proper resources when my brother was diagnosed. The initial challenge was understanding his needs and finding the right therapies. There were limited centers for autism care, and navigating the medical and social aspects was overwhelming. Additionally, societal stigma and misconceptions about autism made it even harder. These struggles inspired me to create a structured support system for families dealing with similar challenges," she further said.

Ramani shared her plans about expanding ISF across India, ensuring that quality autism care is accessible to all, especially in underserved regions.

"I envision expanding the ISF by establishing more centers across India with a key focus of introducing more vocational training programs for young adults with autism," she said.

"Additionally, we are leveraging technology to bridge gaps in autism care. Our digital platform, which is currently in development and set to launch within the next 1-2 months, will provide resources, online therapy sessions, and support for parents and caregivers," Ramani added.

On World Autism Awareness Day, Ramani also shed light on early intervention for detecting the disorder and advised parents to educate themselves about autism and create a positive environment for their child to grow.

"I would tell them that early intervention is key. The sooner a child receives the right support, the better their development. Autism is not a limitation--it's a different way of experiencing the world. Parents should seek therapies that suit their child's unique needs, connect with support groups, and educate themselves about autism. Patience, love, and acceptance can create a positive environment for their child to grow," the founder-director of ISF said.

The United Nations General Assembly designated April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) in 2007. According to the United Nations, the purpose of observance is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a diverse group of conditions characterized by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication, as per World Health organization (WHO). (ANI)

