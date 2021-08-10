New Delhi, August 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's lion population has seen a steady increase in the last few years as he greeted people on World Lion Day. The lion is majestic and courageous, and India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion, Modi tweeted.

"On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India's lion population," he said.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

When I was serving as Gujarat CM, I had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost. pic.twitter.com/0VEGmh7Ygj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2021

He noted that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions.

"A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost," Modi said.

