Moreh, July 17: An unexploded bomb, a stash of ammunition, including live cartridges, believed to be of the World War-II era were discovered by a person while levelling a plot of land here on Thursday.

"We received a report about the stash of ammunition including live cartridges discovered by a person while levelling plot of land in Moreh. The items are believed to be of World War-II era. It was safely removed from the residential area," said Moreh ASP (Law and Order), Sangboi Gangte.

27 pieces of unexploded WW-II era bombs, 43 empty cases of bombs and 15 empty boxes were discovered while an excavator levelled a plot of land for house construction at Lhangnom Veng, Moreh.

