Realme Narzo 10A smartphone will be available for online sale in India Today. The sale will commence at 12 Noon through Flipkart & Realme.com. The smartphone will be offered with Rs 1,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Realme X50 Pro to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen LCD multi-touch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 12MP main camera, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro lens. For selfies & video calls, the handset gets a 5MP front snapper with AI beauty mode. Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, the mobile runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system.

Realme Narzo 10A Online Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The stunning phone will be offered in 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W power charging support. Realme Narzo 10A comes in two shades - So Blue & So White. Additionally, the mobile phone gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS & a Micro-USB port. Realme Narzo 10A is Priced at Rs 8,999 whereas the 4GB & 64GB costs Rs 9,999.

