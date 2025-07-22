New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday sought a clarification on the circumstances that led to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation and said that the decision is "wrapped in a mystery".

Speaking to ANI, Tewari claimed that the resignation of the Rajya Sabha Chairman remains somewhat of a riddle.

"First of all. I wish the Vice President of India a very healthy and long life. However, his resignation remains somewhat of a riddle, which is at the moment wrapped in a mystery and rolled in an enigma," he said.

Demanding an explanation, Tewari said that the Vice President should shed light on the circumstances as he holds the second-highest Constitutional office.

"Because the abrupt circumstances or the abrupt manner in which he resigned without any attendant circumstances to accentuate it is intriguing for the lack of a better word and while not wanting to transgress and intrude into the health of the Vice President, if it is at all a health issue, it would be helpful that since he holds the second highest Constitutional office, if he would shed some light on the circumstances which have left led to the decision," he said.

Earlier today, Manish Tewari shared an X post calling the Vice President's decision "sudden and abrupt".

The Congress MP wrote, "The resignation of @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar is a riddle wrapped in mystery rolled in an enigma. While wishing @VPIndia the best of health and I had the occasion of sharing a Dias with him recently where he was his usual pointed though self effacing and rather witty self it would really help if he clarifies the reasons for his sudden and abrupt decision."

As VP Dhankar resigned citing health reasons, Tewari said that the best medical treatment is available to the Vice President of India, but it is his decision to avail it or not.

"The best Medical treatment is always available to @VPIndia. It is his prerogative of course whether he wants to avail of it while being in office or not," the X post read.

Congress leaders have been flagging Vice President Dhankar's resignation, questioning the reasons behind the decision.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" behind the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing the "deliberate" absence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on July 21.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." Dhankar, also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

