Gorakhpur/Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said yoga not only ensures a healthy body but also contributes to a sound mind.

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, which was celebrated across the state, including at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, where a large number of people took part.

While Governor Anandiben Patel participated in the event at the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations in Gorakhpur.

Special yoga sessions on the theme of the 11th International Yoga Day "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" started at six in the morning at designated places across the state.

Addressing a mass yoga practice programme at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhavan auditorium in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, "Yoga is such a mantra for all of us from the Rishi tradition of India, which provides us with a healthy mind along with a healthy body."

"Indian wisdom has made us all aware about Yoga in detail since ancient times," he said, adding that Dharma, Karma, Moksha, any work can be achieved only with a healthy body.

Any work of Dharma, be it spiritual upliftment, worldly progress or taking forward any of our cultural heritage, cannot be done without a healthy body, the Chief Minister said.

"Wishes are fulfilled only when you are healthy and have good health. A person can attain the steps of spiritual upliftment only with a healthy body," he said.

Adityanath said Yoga is a gift of India's Rishi tradition. By making it a medium of public welfare, India paved the way for world's welfare.

This is a long tradition whose different dimensions can be seen, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Patel participated in a group yoga practice at the lawn of the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow at six in the morning. A large number of yoga practitioners, Raj Bhavan officers and employees and dignitaries also joined her.

