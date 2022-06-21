Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Yoga helps in getting rid of tension and diseases entirely from the human body and helps attain peace inside a society, said Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia as the Ministry celebrated International Day of Yoga on Tuesday.

"21st June is a landmark day for India as for this year, the festival of yoga will be celebrated at 75 historic places across the country. It is an important day for every Indian living in India or abroad. Yoga works for both body and soul and acts as an interlink between God and human. Yoga helps in getting rid of tension and diseases entirely from the human body helping attaining peace inside a society. Today, the entire world will do yoga which will outline the prime example of India's spiritual power," Scindia said.

The Ministry celebrated International Day of Yoga by organizing a massive Yoga demonstration of more than 2,000 people at Gwalior Fort. The event was inaugurated and led by M Scindia. Following this, a virtual address by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was broadcast on the venue.

Common Yoga Protocol, Lecture on Yoga by Experts, and Yoga demonstration from yoga experts from Rani Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education were some of the activities undertaken at the event.

The mega yoga event was concluded with the singing of the National Anthem by the participants. Other than Scindia, the event was attended by state dignitaries and senior officials of the Union Ministry, Airports Authority of India, State government and Local administration.

This year International Day of Yoga has fallen in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" year for which the Ministry of AYUSH has planned to observe the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India which will also help in branding India on a global scale.

The theme for this year's IDY 2022 was "Yoga for Humanity" as it depicted how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our nation's cultural and spiritual heritage. (ANI)

