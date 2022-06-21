Muzaffarnagar, June 21: A 48-year-old man was shot at when he objected to a neighbour's pet defecating on the sand he had purchased for constructing a house in Titwai village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The victim, Sukrampal, is being treated at the hospital and his condition is critical.

According to police, Sukrampal had piled up the sand near his under-construction house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Groom Flees From Wedding Venue After Not Getting Dowry in Kanpur.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Sukrampal and his neighbour Ashu had a confrontation over the latter's dog defecating on former's pile of sand.

The wordy duel turned ugly with Ashu allegedly pumping a bullet into Sukrampal, leaving him critically injured.

Station House Officer Mukesh Solanki said that the accused is now on the run and efforts are underway to arrest him.

