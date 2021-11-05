Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also watched the live telecast from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple earlier today. This is his second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

After offering prayer at the temple on Friday morning, Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

