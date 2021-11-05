New Delhi, November 5: The prices of petrol and diesel recently witnessed decline after the centre government announced cut in excise duty and several state governments slashed VAT amid the record-breaking prices of fuel. The Oil Marketing Companies have, however, kept the fuel rates unchanged on Friday, November 5. Despite the recent cut, the prices of petrol continue to remain above Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 103.97 per litre and Rs 86.67 per litre respectively on Friday, November 5. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on Diwali 2021: Fuel Prices Fall Sharply After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut.

Petrol is being sold at Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai on November 5, Friday. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel stand at Rs 94.14 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Friday, November 5. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. Fuel Prices in Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel Govt Slashes Petrol, Diesel Prices by Rs 7 Per Litre After Centre's Excise Duty Cut.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On November 5, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

In Kolkata, the petrol is priced at Rs 104.67 per litre on November 5, Friday. Diesel is being sold at Rs 89.79 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on November 5. The prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai on Friday, November 5. The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged by the OMCs on Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2021 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).