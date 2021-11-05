New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year on Friday.

"Happy New Year to all Gujaratis... !! Happy New Year that is starting from today," tweeted the Prime Minister in Gujarati.

He said, "The new year starting from today will bring happiness and prosperity in your life, keep you healthy and lead you to a new step of progress."

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

On this day people visit the temple to offer puja to deities. Dressed up in festival finery, people meet their relatives and friends to wish them a new year. The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it is marked the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day. The enterprising people, mostly engaged in business, herald their Bestu Varas with celebrations, feast and revelry.

Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year.

The day is also observed by worshiping the Govardhan Hill, as according to legends, Lord Krishna worshipped the hill in order to protect the people of Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh from heavy rain. (ANI)

