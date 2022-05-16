New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Young entrepreneurs from NAV Wireless Technologies Private Limited briefed about 'LiFi' technology to Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

"Young entrepreneurs from Nav Wireless Tech briefed about 'LiFi' technology," tweeted the Union Minister today. Li-Fi is a wireless communication technology which utilizes light to transmit data and position between devices.

Further, the Union Minister was briefed about the 5G technology which is likely to be rolled out soon in India.

Addressing the reporters after meeting the entrepreneurs, Vaishnaw said, "Just now, we saw demonstrations including 5G radio system, 5G core system, 5G network management, upgradation from 4G to 5G available at Sanchar Bhavan. This technology will create employment, provide internet security and bring out the talent in India." (ANI)

