New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Congress youth wing on Friday took out a candle march in central Delhi to express solidarity with wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar and demand justice for them, it said in a statement.

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said the BJP's slogan of 'Beti Bachao' is just hypocrisy. What is happening with the women players of the country at Jantar Mantar is very shameful, he said.

Also Read | Germany Considers Electricity Price Cap to Support Industry.

IYC national in-charge and AICC joint-secretary Krishna Allavaru said, "The country is deeply saddened to see the tears of women sportspersons who have brought medals to the country and their families with their hard work and dedication. For the last 14 days, the daughters of the country are crying and suffering, but the government is silent and the Delhi Police is doing injustice to them," Allavaru said.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | France National Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Set To Attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris, Here’s Why His Attendance Is Significant for Indo-French Ties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)