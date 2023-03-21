Ghaziabad, Mar 21 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man, in his 20s, to 10 years of imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl, who had gone to attend nature's call, an official said.

The court has also slapped the convict with a fine of Rs 25,000.

Also Read | Usha Gokani Dies at 89: Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter Passes Away in Mumbai.

Special public prosecutor Utkarsh Vats said that on Febuary 28, 2015, Monty (in his mid-20s) had raped the class 6 student while she had gone to attend the nature's call in a field near her house.

Monty had dragged her in an adjoining field of crop and raped her.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Who Died of COVID-19 in Tiruchi Was Infected With Omicron XBB Variant, Say Officials.

On that day, the mother of the minor girl had gone to a private hospital in Meerut along with her son for a check-up. Her other family members had gone to the fields for agriculture work.

The traumatized girl narrated her ordeal to her mother when she returned home from Meerut. The survivor's mother after having a discussion dropped the idea of taking legal action keeping their reputation in the village.

However, on March 7, Monty pressured the girl for physical relationship. Thereafter, the family members lodged an FIR against him at Muradnagar police station on March 9. Monty was arrested and sent to jail, Vats said.

On Tuesday special judge of POCSO court Tendra Pal sentenced Monty to 10 years of imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

In case of non-payment of fine, he would remain in jail for two more months.

Two years punishment has also been awarded to Monty under section 506 IPC for threatening the rape victim girl along with a fine of Rs 2,000. Both the punishments will run concurrently and the period, which he passed in the jail, would be deducted from the term of punishment, Vats added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)