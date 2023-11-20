New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): A youth was shot in Delhi's Jama Masjid area on Sunday night and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher, Three Others Booked for Sexually Exploiting Minor Boy, Forcing Conversion in Kanpur.

Earlier, two persons were critically injured after being shot at by unidentified individuals in the national capital's Tilak Nagar area on Saturday morning. As per Delhi police, the injured were identified as Digvijay alias Sajan and Vikas alias Vicky have been admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital. As per doctors, both the injured are currently unfit for a statement. Further facts about the incident can be confirmed only after all the details are clear. "Legal proceedings have been initiated and multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the accused," the police informed.

Earlier, a woman and her daughter were injured after being shot in the Alipur area of the national capital, police said. "Both of them were rushed to a hospital. Preliminary investigation suggested that the incident may have been the result of a property dispute," an official said. (ANI)

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Haryana: Big Cat Attacks Farmer Working in Agriculture Fields in Yamunanagar, Rescued by Wildlife Department; Animal Dies Shortly After Due to Some Illness.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)