Chandigarh, November 20: In a shocking incident of animal attack in Haryana, a leopard allegedly attacked a farmer in Yamunanagar. The incident occurred in the morning on Sunday, November 19, when the farmer was in his fields in Ibrahimpur village in the Chhachhrauli area of the Yamunanagar district. The injured farmer has been identified as Nawab, a president of Ibrahimpur village.

According to a report in the Times of India, Nawab reportedly suffered several injuries to his body in the animal attack. Soon after the incident, the officials of the wildlife department rescued the 13-month-old female leopard, who is said to have reportedly died due to some illness. Leopard Creates Chaos in Gurugram’s Badshahpur Village, Strolls Into House And Salon; Watch Video.

As per the report, the big cat was hiding in the bushes nearby when it attacked Nawab, who entered his agricultural fields in the morning. Soon after he was attacked, Nawab was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment in Yamunanagar. Officials immediately reached the village after being alerted by locals. After setting up a cage near the spot, the wildlife officials rescued the leopard.

Jaywinder Nehra, the Wildlife inspector of Yamunanagar, said, "Leopard was to be taken to Mini Zoo in Pipli, Kurukshetra, but it died." Speaking about the animal's death, Dr Sukhbir Nain, veterinary surgeon at Government Veterinary Hospital in Chhachhrauli said that the big cat was taken to Ban Santour Chaudhary Surinder Singh Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Taharpur village for treatment, where it died. Haryana: Two Leopard Cubs Rescued by Wildlife Department in Nuh (Watch Video).

"It was about a 13 months old female leopard suffering from some illness and she died due to multiple organs failure," he added. The leopard was cremated after three doctors conducted a post-mortem. Meanwhile, Jagdish Chander, SHO of Chhachhrauli police station, said that he visited the village where locals told him that Nawab) was doing fine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).