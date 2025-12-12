Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan has expressed his shock over the tragic incident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. He has expressed his grief over the lives lost in the accident where the bus carrying pilgrims overturned, and many were injured.

The tragedy happened on the Tulasipakala Ghat road in Chintoor mandal, where the private bus fell into the gorge. He stated that the recent news has seriously disturbed him and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. Till now, atleast nine victims have been reported, while seriously injured people are being given medical assistance. He emphasized that the government need to act promptly to ensure that the injured are at the receiving end of the best medical treatments. According to the ASR District Collector, after being rescued, the injured were immediately sent to Bhadrachalam Hospital for further care.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his sorrow over the lives lost and affected by this incident. After stating his prayers for the injured, he also added that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be used for victims and their families.

The official account posted on X: "Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM"

President Murmu has also offered her condolences after the incident and wished for a quick recovery for the injured travellers. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has also assured families that he has instructed officials to provide assistance to victims' families. (ANI)

