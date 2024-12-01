New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju demanding for seasonal shift of parliament to the southern part of India citing weather conditions.

In his letter, Gurumoorthy mentioned that the climate in Delhi during the summer and particularly winter seasons impacts the daily functioning of Parliament.

The harsh winter chills and scorching summer heat make it increasingly difficult for Members of Parliament and Parliament officials to work efficiently, not to mention the detrimental effect on the overall quality of life in the city. The core thought behind this initiative is to allow for more peaceful and productive sessions in a region with a more favourable climate, ensuring smoother legislative processes. Historically, this idea has been discussed by many prominent leaders, read the letter.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, mentioned this concern in his book Thoughts on Linguistic States. Similarly, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee suggested that the government should remain open to the idea of holding Parliament sessions outside Delhi. The discussion was further brought to light in 1968 when Independent MP Prakash Vir Shastri introduced a Private Member's Bill on the subject, added the letter.

These historical precedents indicate the relevance and importance of this proposal in fostering a more inclusive and accessible parliamentary system. We believe that conducting sessions in Southern India would bring Parliament closer to the people of the region, thereby fostering a greater sense of inclusion. It would also reduce the logistical and climatic challenges faced in Delhi, allowing for more efficient and effective governance, as mentioned in the letter further.

Additionally, it would serve as a symbolic gesture of national unity and decentralization, showing that the Parliament is truly a body that represents the entire country, not just its capital city. Hence, he humbly urges you to kindly consider this proposal with a positive outlook. he said I sincerely believe that this initiative will benefit the entire nation and help Parliament function more inclusively and efficiently, read the letter. (ANI)

