Jaipur, December 1: A 35-year-old woman was killed in an attack by a bear in Rajsthan's Pali district on Sunday, officials said. Station House Officer (SHO), Siriyari, Geeta Singh said Santosh Devi (35), who had gone to collect wood from a forest area in Juni Phulad village in the morning, sustained serious injuries when the bear suddenly attacked her.

The SHO said the woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. According to a doctor at the hospital, the bear had broken the woman's skull and nose. There were deep wounds on her stomach and neck as well. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members of the victim.

