Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): YSRCP Women's Wing leader, Sridevi, on Saturday strongly condemned Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash, calling him a "despicable person" for making vulgar and derogatory comments against women, particularly former minister RK Roja.

She alleged that he is acting on a script given by Chandrababu Naidu and is using it to target women through slander and baseless accusations.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Kiren Rijiju To Chair All-Party Meeting Today To Foster Cooperation and Coordination Among All Political Parties.

Sridevi said that Bhanu Prakash's offensive comments, intended to create a public perception that he is actively working in his constituency, are shameful and an embarrassment to civil society. She demanded that a criminal case be filed against him and that he be immediately arrested and removed from his position as MLA.

She further questioned his character, saying, "You're not even capable of looking after your own parents--how can you claim to be a people's representative?"

Also Read | Sambhal Road Accident: 1 Kanwar Pilgrim Dead, 3 Injured As Motorcycle Collides With Tractor in Uttar Pradesh.

Sridevi asserted that Bhanu Prakash is unable to tolerate the public support RK Roja enjoys, especially given her constant presence among the people and the significant services she rendered to the people of Nagari during the COVID-19 crisis. She emphasised that such contributions will never be forgotten.

She also accused Bhanu Prakash of following and harassing people all day under the guise of the "Spandana" grievance program, spreading fear among the people of the constituency. She said that the people of the region, unable to tolerate such behaviour, have rallied in support of RK Roja by gathering at her residence.

"Unable to bear this sight, Bhanu Prakash resorted to such vile remarks that degrade women," she told ANI, warning, "If anyone spoke about your own family members the way you did about Roja garu, would you stay silent? Don't you dare make such disgusting comments again--if you do, we won't hesitate to cut your tongue." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)