Sambhal, July 20: One Kanwar pilgrim died while three others sustained injuries after their motorcycle collided with a tractor in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said. The incident occurred in the Asmauli police station area when a group of Kanwariyas, heading towards Haridwar to collect Ganga water on Saturday, attempted to overtake on a narrow stretch of road leading to Urha and crashed into an oncoming tractor.

Speaking to media reporters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said, "Some Kanwar pilgrims travelling by bike to Haridwar to collect Ganga water, overtook on a narrow path in the Asmauli police station area on the route to Urha, during which they collided with a tractor." Kanwar Yatra 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Smooth Devotee Movement Ahead of Annual Pilgrimage Starting July 11.

ASP Kumar further added, "Three people are injured, and one has died. The deceased's identity has been confirmed, and the body has been sent for postmortem. The injured have received primary treatment at Sambhal District Hospital. From here, they have been referred to Moradabad. Everyone has cooperated."

Meanwhile, Moradabad Municipal Corporation's 'Jatayu Van' has deployed HD drones for surveillance of the Kanwar routes to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for the devotees. The live feed of the drone camera is being sent to the integrated command control centre through 'Jatayu Van' for monitoring of the routes. Ghaziabad Brawl: Kanwariyas Allegedly Assault Bus Driver After Vehicle Brushes ‘Kanwar’ in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

The feed is also connected to the mobile phones of the officers for quick and effective coordination to ensure devotees do not face any challenges during the pilgrimage. The Moradabad Municipal Corporation is also setting up a massive Shiv Darbar, featuring a 30-foot-long idol of Lord Shiva, to welcome all the Kanwar Yatris. Along with this, a special resting place, a Kanwar Yatra shed, has been made with a capacity of over 100 people.

'Sawan' holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month. This year, Sawan month commences from July 11 and will conclude on August 9.

