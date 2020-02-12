India Strongly Condemns 'heinous' Terror Attack in Kabul

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): India on Tuesday condemned in "strongest terms" the "heinous" terrorist attack in Kabul which led to the death of several Afghan military personnel."India in the strongest terms condemns the heinous terrorist attack, which led to the casualties of a number of Afghan patriots today morning in front of Marshal Fahim National Defence University in Kabul," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement."We express our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured and to the Government and people of Afghanistan. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," it said.The MEA urged the "international community to unite in fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to account."Tolo News quoted Afghan Defence Ministry as saying in a statement that at least four military personnel and two civilians were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul on Tuesday morning.The incident occurred around 7:00 am local time near Marshal Fahim military academy in the southwest of Kabul. (ANI)

