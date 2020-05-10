Indian, Chinese Troops Engaged in Two Face-offs in Sikkim, Ladakh in Last One Week

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Troops of India and China were engaged in two face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim along the disputed Line of Actual Control in the last few days where troops from both sides suffered injuries.Indian Army sources said that on May 5 and 6, there was a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The matter was resolved at the local level between the two sides, they said.In the incident, the two sides were engaged in a scuffle and there were minor injuries on both sides.The troops of the two countries had a face-off in Nakula area of North Sikkim a day ago in which soldiers of both sides sustained injuries.The face-off was resolved after the intervention and dialogue at the local level on both sides took place, Army sources said."Incidents of a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour and minor injuries took place on both sides," they said."Both sides disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue," the sources said.Army sources said that such "temporary and short duration faceoffs" keep occurring as boundary issue between China and Indian has not been resolved."Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This has occurred after a long time," they said.India and China were engaged in a 73-day standoff in Doklam after Chinese troops were building a road from their territory to the Jhamphiri ridgeline.The Indian Army had last year carried out in "Exercise Him-Vijay" in Arunachal Pradesh.The two sides have a long unresolved boundary disputed Line of Actual Control with both sides having different perceived boundaries.Both sides have been holding talks to resolve the issue. Even after more than 30 rounds of special representatives' talks, the matter has not been resolved so far. (ANI)

