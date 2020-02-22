India's Akash Wins Open Event at Prague Chess Festival

Prague, Feb 22 (PTI) India's G Akash won the Open event at the Prague Chess Festival here on Saturday.

With 7.5 points in his kitty, Akash remained unbeaten in nine rounds.

He finished equal on 7.5 points with Jergus Pechac of Slovakia and Johan-Sebastian Christiansen (Norway) but emerged victorious on tie-break.

The Tamil Nadu player (Elo rating 2449) drew his final round game against Tom Kantons of Lativa in 51 moves to clinch the title.

In the eighth round, the Indian International Master had beaten GM Arman Mikaelyan.

Akash, who started the event as the 20th seed, secured a GM norm and also qualified for the Challengers event of the tournament next year.

Akash, a former national champion, posted six wins and scored three draws to end with 7.5 points.

His victories included those against Grand Masters Christiansen (Elo 2600), Kantons, Mikaelyan and Croatian Ante Saric (Elo 2531).

