Singapore, March 17: An Indian national was charged in a Singapore court today for allegedly molesting and harassing an air hostess during a flight to the city-state last month. Akash Tiwari, 36, is accused of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the cabin crew member and engaging in threatening behaviour that caused her significant distress. The incident reportedly took place on February 9, 2026, while the aircraft was in transit.

According to court documents, Tiwari allegedly used his body to make inappropriate contact with the air hostess near her buttocks while she was performing her duties. The victim reportedly warned the man to stop his behaviour and moved to the galley area to prepare for the aircraft’s landing. However, the accused allegedly pursued her into the confined space, cornering her and continuing to follow her even after she shouted at him to leave. Sexual Harassment Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs Former VC of LNIPE To Pay INR 35 Lakh to Yoga Instructor Whom He Sexually Harassed in 2019.

Akash Tiwari Air Hostess Harassment Incident Details

Preliminary investigations by the Singapore Police Force indicate that the victim was serving Tiwari near his seat when the initial inappropriate contact occurred. Despite clear warnings, Tiwari is accused of following the air hostess into the galley and then into an aisle. He reportedly only returned to his seat after the victim reported the harassment to her cabin supervisor.

Officers from the Airport Police Division were alerted to the situation and arrested Tiwari immediately upon the flight's arrival at Changi Airport. During his court appearance on Tuesday, Tiwari stated that he was not guilty of the charges. A gag order remains in place to protect the identity of the victim, and specific flight details have been withheld to prevent her identification by peers.

Penalties and Legal Proceedings

If convicted of molestation under Singapore law, Tiwari faces a potential prison sentence of up to three years, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties. The separate charge of using threatening behaviour to cause distress carries an additional maximum penalty of six months in prison, a fine of up to SGD 5,000 (approximately INR 3.1 lakhs), or both. Bengaluru Dowry Case: Husband Arrested After 24-Year-Old Wife Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder and Dowry Harassment.

The case has been adjourned for further legal proceedings. This incident follows a series of similar cases involving misconduct against cabin crew on international flights, prompting authorities to reiterate that such "high-pressure environments" require strict adherence to safety and conduct protocols. Singaporean courts have historically taken a stern view of offences committed against airline staff on duty.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (South China Morning Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).