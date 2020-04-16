India's Coronavirus Cases over 12,700; ICMR Says Testing Average for Positive Cases Better Compared to US, Japan

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 12,759 in the country as the government rejected suggestions that testing rate was not enough and laid thrust on people strictly following guidelines issued for the extended lockdown. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 12,759 including 10,824 active cases, 1514 "cured/discharged/migrated" while 420 people have died, Health Ministry said on Thursday.The number of cases rose by 826 in the past 24 hours and 24 people died.At the regular joint media briefing about the COVID-19 situation, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India is conducting 24 tests for one positive case."In Japan, to find one positive case, 11.7 persons are tested. In Italy that number is 6.7, in US it's 5.3, in UK it's 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case," he said.Gangakhedkar said 2,90,401 people have been tested till date of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR's 176 labs and 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday.Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID-19.India is under extended lockdown which will continue till May 3 which was extended on April 14.Seven new COVID19 cases were reported in Kerala. Of them five new cases have recent foreign travel history and two have contracted the disease locally.In Himachal Pradesh, 196 samples were tested for COVID-19 of which 16 were negative and test results of other 180 are awaited. Total coronavirus cases in the state is 35 including 18 active cases.Six more COVID-19 patients have been cured in Chhattisgarh and are being discharged. A total of 23 patients have now been cured and discharged in the state. There are 10 remaining are active COVID19 patients.Two more cases have been reported in Karnataka (36 in the last 24 hours). The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is now at 315, including 82 discharged and 13 deaths.In Mumbai, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Dharavi today taking the total number of positive cases in Dharavi to 86 (nine deaths). The total number of cases in Maharashtra has risen to 3081.Fourteen new cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir - all from Kashmir Division. Total cases now stand at 314.Here are some major developments of the day related to coronavirus threat.1.Health and Motor (Third Party) insurance policyholders have been allowed to make premium payments till May 15 which are due for renewal during lockdown.2. Union HRD Minister released alternative academic calendar of NCERT for schools3. AICTE has given instructions to colleges/institutions to ensure safety and academic welfare of students. It said during this hour of crisis colleges/ institutions should not insist on payment of fees till the ongoing lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored. 4. In West Bengal, sweet shops will be allowed to operate for 8 hours now, from 8 am to 4 pm everyday (State government had earlier allowed sweet shops to operate for 4 hours from 12 noon to 4 pm everyday). .5. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preventive measures undertaken by 62 Cantonment Boards situated all over the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.6. Cabinet Secretary has asked all chief secretaries to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers and stranded persons.7. In Andaman and Nicobar islands, all positive cases have recovered.8. Tamil Nadu saw 25 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases to 1267.9. No new Coronavirus positive cases reported in the Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 37 including nine "discharged/cured".10. MHA issued advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform. (ANI)

