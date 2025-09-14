New Delhi, September 14: IndiGo flight 6E-2111, operating from Lucknow to Delhi on Sunday, experienced a technical snag just before take-off and was brought back to the bay, sources said. After the technical snag, as a precautionary measure, the aircraft was brought back to the bay, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Subsequently, the airline arranged another aircraft to ensure the passengers could continue their journey to Delhi.

Earlier, more than 100 passengers on a Kathmandu-bound SpiceJet flight faced major inconvenience at Delhi airport on Thursday morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag, forcing them to deplane. According to ANI's video journalist, who was onboard, SpiceJet flight SG41 was scheduled to depart at 8:10 AM, but was first delayed to 9:30 AM. The aircraft briefly taxied on the runway without any communication from the crew. At the same time, passengers endured non-functional air conditioning inside the cabin and were seated on the plane for over an hour. Delhi Rains: IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi Due to Bad Weather and Fuel Shortage (Watch Video).

Eventually, the plane was brought back to the parking bay, where the crew cited a "technical issue" as the cause of the delay. Passengers were then asked to deboard and were made to wait in a bus near the parking area, the video journalist said. According to the airline, the aircraft experienced a technical snag, causing the delay. The airline is trying to resolve the issue. Earlier, IndiGo also announced the resumption of its scheduled operations to Kathmandu, along with special relief flights aimed at assisting stranded passengers. Lucknow: Dimple Yadav Among 151 Passengers on Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight 6E 2111 That Narrowly Escaped Disaster As Engine Fails During Takeoff

In an official travel advisory, IndiGo said that beginning September 11, it will operate four daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu. Additionally, the airline plans to operate two special relief flights on the same day, subject to regulatory clearances. These flights will be offered at special fares to ensure passengers can return home with ease. "In these extraordinary times in Kathmandu, our priority is to reunite you with your loved ones. Starting September 11, IndiGo shall resume 04 daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu. In addition, subject to regulatory approvals, two special relief flights will operate the same day, dedicated to bringing our customers home safely," the airline said in a statement.

