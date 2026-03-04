Mumbai, March 4: Indian equity markets are set to resume trading on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, after the Holi holiday, with investors bracing for heightened volatility. The sharp sell-off on Monday, which dragged the BSE Sensex down by over 1,000 points, has left sentiment fragile. Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a surge in global crude oil prices are likely to dominate trading cues.

Escalating conflict in the Middle East, following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has triggered a global risk-off mood. Investors have rushed toward safe-haven assets such as gold, while equities remain under pressure. For Indian markets, elevated crude prices pose both opportunities and risks, particularly for energy, aviation and auto stocks. Penny Stocks in India March 2026: Guide to Multibagger Returns.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (NSE: ONGC)

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation will be closely tracked as crude prices climb. As an upstream oil producer, ONGC stands to benefit from higher realisations. However, volatility in global markets could limit upside. Traders may see buying interest on dips if crude sustains above key levels. Tata Motors Share Price Today, March 02, 2026: Stocks of Tata Motors Limited Open in Red in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited may face margin pressure amid rising crude prices. If retail fuel prices are not revised upward, oil marketing companies could see earnings stress. Investors should watch for government intervention or pricing announcements before taking fresh positions.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (NSE: ADANIPORTS)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone remains in focus as geopolitical instability may disrupt global shipping routes. Any impact on trade volumes or freight costs could influence stock movement. The counter may remain sensitive to global headlines.

InterGlobe Aviation (NSE: INDIGO)

Aviation major InterGlobe Aviation faces pressure from rising Aviation Turbine Fuel costs. Higher crude prices typically squeeze airline margins, making this stock vulnerable in the near term.

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors will be watched as investors assess February sales data alongside concerns of potential fuel price hikes. Any sustained rise in fuel costs could weigh on consumer demand in the auto sector.

The Nifty 50 has slipped below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average, signaling weakness. Immediate resistance is seen around 25,000 to 25,100, while strong support lies near 24,600. A break below this level could trigger further downside toward 24,400. Traders are advised to stay cautious and focus on fundamentally strong stocks amid global uncertainty.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

