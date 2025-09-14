An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi narrowly avoided a major accident on Saturday morning, September 13, when it failed to lift off the runway at Lucknow airport. As per reports, Flight 6E 2111, carrying 151 passengers, including Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, experienced a thrust issue, forcing the captain to apply emergency brakes and stop the plane just before the runway’s end. The incident occurred at 10:55 AM, five minutes ahead of the scheduled 11 AM departure, preventing what could have been a disaster. Passengers reported panic but remained safe, and they were later transferred to another flight to continue their journey to Delhi. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, with engineers investigating potential mechanical faults or engine thrust issues. IndiGo Cancels Flight 6E 146 to Lucknow After Pilot Flags Technical Issue During Pre-Flight Checks In Chandigarh.

Dimple Yadav Onboard IndiGo Flight That Faced Takeoff Glitch At Lucknow Airport

लखनऊ से दिल्ली जा रही इंडिगो फ्लाइट को टेकऑफ से पहले रोकना पड़ा। दरअसल, इंजन को टेकऑफ के लिए थ्रस्ट यानि प्रेशर नहीं मिला। ऐसे में इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाने पड़े। फ्लाइट में पूर्व CM अखिलेश यादव की पत्नी डिंपल यादव सहित 151 पैसेंजर सवार थे। pic.twitter.com/0JeP9FMQwh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

