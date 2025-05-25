A Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight from Mumbai made an emergency landing at the Varanasi Airport early on Sunday due to bad weather conditions in the national capital and a fuel shortage. Flight 6E2007 was reportedly carrying around 200 passengers. According to reports, the flight left Mumbai airport at 11 PM on May 24 and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 1:45 AM on May 25. However, strong winds and heavy rainfall disrupted the course. The flight was diverted to Varanasi, where it safely landed at around 3:10 AM. Delhi Rains: Parts of National Capital Face Severe Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm (Watch Videos).

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Lands in Varanasi

#Breaking | #IndiGo flight makes an emergency landing in #Varanasi due to fuel shortage and bad weather. 200 passengers were onboard the flight.@Ashutos10599574 joins @prathibhatweets with details. pic.twitter.com/m9kRWjLcU4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 25, 2025

