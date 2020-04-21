Indore's COVID-19 Tally over 900

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Eighteen more people detected positive for coronavirus in Indore on Monday, taking the district's tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 915, including 52 deaths. "18 new corona cases detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The total number of cases stands at 915 in the district including 52 deaths," said Dr Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer. 71 people, who were undergoing COVID-19 treatment, were discharged on Monday, he said. As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 1485 people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, including 74 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)