Intensify COVID-19 Preventive Measures in the State: AP CM Jagan to Officials

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed the district collectors and other officials to intensify preventive measures in the state and increase the preparedness to handle any eventuality as regards Covid-19 crisis.Speaking to the officials by video conference here, the Chief Minister said that from a single lab in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) during the early Covid-19 days, the state now tops in the country by conducting an average of 2500 tests per million with lab facilities in 11 districts and TruNat kits available in the hospitals.For the same, he appreciated the district collectors and Superintendents of Police for putting concerted efforts in tackling the situation and said that the state has a strong network of village volunteers and Asha workers.Although the necessary preventive measures are being implemented in the state, coronavirus might spread from any corner of the state or the country. It is everyone's responsibility to protect the senior citizens at our homes as they are highly prone to virus attack, he said and added that everyone should be cautious and aware of the virus outbreak.With concern towards the migrant labour, the Chief Minister said that about 2 lakh people, including 1 lakh migrant labourers are likely to return to the state. To tackle the situation while ensuring the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines strictly more than 11,000 village secretariats should provide facilities for quarantine of 1 lakh members. At least 10 people should be facilitated in each village secretariat with hygiene, beds, food, and proper sanitation.About 25,000 single rooms and 7,500 double rooms are available to facilitate 40,000 members in various quarantine centres across the state. He instructed the district collectors to strictly monitor all these facilities and review the works regularly.The Chief Minister instructed the district collectors to play a key role in strengthening the YSR Telemedicine programme. He ordered the officials to set up a two-wheeler and thermal box and ensure the supply of prescribed medicines in 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)