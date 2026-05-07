Iran-US Tensions: President Masoud Pezeshkian Accuses Washington of ‘Stabbing Tehran From Behind’ During Talks With French President Emmanuel Macron

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Tehran, May 7: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, said that Washington's conduct during negotiations with Tehran amounted to "stabbing from behind", as tensions continue over the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing regional conflict. According to a statement published on the website of the Iranian President's office on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said US behaviour "has diverted the path of diplomacy toward threats, pressure and sanctions", adding that Tehran no longer trusts Washington.

"We entered into dialogue with the US twice, and on both occasions, military aggression against Iran took place concurrently with the negotiations. Such behaviour is effectively like 'stabbing from behind'," Pezeshkian said. The Iranian President stressed that meaningful negotiations would require an end to hostilities and assurances that hostile actions against Iran would not recur. Iran Reviews US Proposals as Trump Threatens New Wave of Bombing Unless Deal is Reached.

Pezeshkian also rejected allegations that Iran carried out military action against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying Iran's armed forces publicly announce their positions whenever military action is undertaken. Addressing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian said Iran had historically safeguarded security in the waterway, but claimed recent US actions, including a naval blockade, had destabilised the region.

"Any negotiation regarding the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz requires the lifting of the naval blockade imposed by the United States," he said. Meanwhile, French President Macron said he had spoken directly with the Iranian President and expressed concern over the escalating situation in the Gulf. In a post on X, Macron said, "I have just met with the Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian." "I expressed my deep concern over the ongoing escalation, and condemned the unjustified strikes against Emirati civilian infrastructure and several ships," he added.

Macron called for the immediate reopening of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz. "All parties must lift the blockade of the Strait, without delay and without conditions. We must durably return to the regime of full freedom of navigation that prevailed before the conflict," the French President said. Macron also highlighted a joint maritime initiative led by France and the United Kingdom (UK) aimed at restoring confidence among commercial shipping operators and insurers. Iran-US War: Donald Trump Pauses Hormuz Naval Escorts After Saudi Arabia Refuses Its Airspace Use, Says Report.

"The multinational mission that France and the United Kingdom have set up can help restore confidence among shipowners and insurers. It will, by its very nature, be distinct from the warring parties," Macron stated. He added that the deployment of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was part of that effort. "The pre-positioning of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle fits within this context," Macron said.

Macron further said he intended to raise the matter with US President Donald Trump, while urging Iran to engage with the European initiative."I have invited the Iranian president to seize this opportunity, and I intend to discuss this matter with President Trump," he said. According to Macron, easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could create momentum for wider diplomatic negotiations. "The return of calm in the Strait will help advance negotiations on the nuclear issue, the ballistic issue, and the regional situation. The Europeans, on whom the lifting of sanctions depends, will take their place in this process," he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)