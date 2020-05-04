Italy's Sports Minister Says Too Early to Talk About Serie A Resumption

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said that it is too early to talk about the resumption of the football season.Spadafora also said that players will only be able to train individually when they return to training on Monday, adding that teams' training will not resume until May 18."I read strange things around but nothing has changed compared to what I have always said about football -- the teams' training will not resume before May 18 and it is early now to talk about the resumption of the championship," Spadafora wrote in Italian in a Facebook post on Sunday (local time)."Now excuse me, but I am back to take care of all other sports and sports centres (gyms, dance centres, swimming pools, etc) that need to reopen as soon as possible!" he said.The coronavirus pandemic has forced organisers across the globe to either postpone or cancel all sporting events. Serie A has been suspended since March because of the deadly virus.Moreover, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday put an end to the 2019-2020 football season, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being declared as the champions of Ligue 1. (ANI)

