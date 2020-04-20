ITBP Rescue Operation Continues to Find Missing Youth in Lahaul Village

Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans continue to conduct the rescue operation as a local was reported to be trapped last week in an avalanche near Bargul village.The search, which has entered its eights day on Monday, is being done with the help of avalanche search equipment."Rescue operation by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans continues on the 8th day. No trace of the missing youth yet. On 13th April 2020, a local villager was reported trapped in an avalanche near village Bargul, Lahaul," said the ITBP. (ANI)

