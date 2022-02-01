Srinagar, Feb 1: A J&K Police constable was critically injured on Tuesday in militant attack in J&K's Shopian district, police said.

Police said militants fired at police constable, Shabir Ahmad Wagay in Amshipora village of Shopian. Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire At Policeman In Amshipora Area of Shopian District.

"He was shifted to hospital for treatment and the area has been cordoned off for searches," a police official said.

