Terrorists opened fire at a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Ashimpora area of the district. The policeman was rushed to a hospital. More details are still awaited. Notably, it is the second time in a week that terrorists targeted police personnel. On Friday, terrorists opened fire on constable Muneer Meraj near his residence in Baramulla district.

Tweet By ANI:

J&K: Terrorists fired upon a policeman in the Amshipora area of Shopian district; policeman rushed to a hospital Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

