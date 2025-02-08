A massive fire broke out at a hotel in the Sonamarg market area of Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday evening. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials confirmed that five fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the blaze. There is no immediate information on casualties or the extent of property damage. Authorities are working to contain the fire and assess the situation. Further investigations will determine the exact cause of the incident. More updates are expected as officials continue their efforts at the site. Kovilpatti Fire: Blaze Erupts at Match Factory in Tamil Nadu, Firefighters Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Ganderbal Fire

#WATCH | Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir: Incharge of fire and emergency services, Ghulam Hassan says, "The fire is under control...No fire extinguishers were installed in the shops, restaurants...We kept on asking them to install fire extinguishers. Six to seven fire tenders are on… https://t.co/N6gwuwN9ne pic.twitter.com/rOIHmYSZni — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

