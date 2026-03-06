BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is on the verge of making a return to NBA action nine months after rupturing his right Achilles tendon injury during last season’s playoffs.

Tatum was listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report on Thursday ahead of the team’s home matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

It is the first time this season he hasn’t been listed as sidelined and undergoing rehabilitation for the injury he suffered during Game 4 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the New York Knicks last May.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has said that Tatum wouldn’t be cleared to return until he was ready to play both physically and mentally. That time may have arrived.

