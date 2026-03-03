New Delhi, March 3: Moni Nain, a Travelling Ticket Examiner and Ticket Collector posted at New Delhi Railway Station, recently found herself at the centre of a social media controversy. Known for her Instagram reels, Moni built a following of over 3.6 lakh users by sharing short videos featuring trending audio clips, lifestyle snippets and glimpses of train operations, often while in uniform.

Moni joined Indian Railways through the sports quota and, like thousands of railway staff across the country, her role involves checking tickets and interacting with passengers daily. However, several of her reels were filmed inside railway premises during working hours, which sparked debate online about whether government employees should create entertainment content while on duty. Reels Craze Lands Bihar Cop in Trouble: Female Sub-Inspector Suspended for Making Social Media Reels In Uniform During Duty Hours in East Champaran (Watch Video).

The issue gained traction after a railway passenger group raised concerns on X and tagged senior officials, seeking clarification. Soon after, the Delhi Division Railway Manager responded publicly, confirming that Moni Nain had been issued a strict warning. Officials directed her to stop filming reels during duty hours and delete all such content recorded at the workplace. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

Instagram Fame Lands Delhi TTE Moni Nain in Trouble

The employee has been strictly warned to desist from posting reels at workplace doing her duty. Employee has been directed to delete all such reels. — DLI Division NR (@drm_dli) February 21, 2026

Following the directive, Moni removed the work related videos from her profile. Her recent Instagram posts now focus on personal travel, outdoor activities and lifestyle content, signalling a shift away from blending her railway job with her influencer identity.

The incident has triggered a wider discussion about social media use by government employees. While some argue that public servants must maintain professional boundaries, others believe personal branding is possible as long as it does not interfere with official responsibilities.

