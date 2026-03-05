India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Online Streaming and Free Telecast: India face England on 5 March 2026, in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The winner of this high-profile encounter will progress to the final to face New Zealand, who secured their place yesterday. New Zealand Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra Shine For Black Caps As South Africa Suffer 8th Loss In WC Semi-Finals.

Where to Watch India vs England Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast?

Fans in India can stream the match live via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform is offering coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

On television, the Star Sports Network will provide the primary broadcast. Additionally, a free-to-air telecast is available on DD Sports for viewers using DD Free Dish and terrestrial platforms. In the United Kingdom, the match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture India vs England (Semi-Final 2) Date Thursday, 5 March 2026 Time 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT) Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports, DD Sports

India vs England Team News

India enter the semi-final as one of the tournament favourites, led by the consistent form of their top order. England, the 2022 champions, have found momentum in the latter stages of the Super 8s, with Harry Brook and Jofra Archer playing pivotal roles.

This fixture marks the third consecutive time these two nations have met in a T20 World Cup semi-final. England triumphed in 2022, while India secured a victory in 2024, making this evening's match a highly anticipated decider in their recent knockout history.

