South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Online Streaming and Free Telecast: The first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 takes place on 4 March 2026, as an unbeaten South Africa face New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Proteas enter the knockout stage as the tournament's most dominant side, having won seven consecutive matches, while the Black Caps secured their spot after a superior net run rate saw them progress ahead of Pakistan. With a place in the Ahmedabad final at stake, the fixture represents a critical opportunity for both nations to secure their maiden T20 world title. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match.

Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast?

Supporters can follow the action live through several official broadcasting partners:

United Kingdom: The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can stream via the NOW app.

India: Live coverage is available on the Star Sports Network on TV, with digital streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

South Africa: Fans can watch the match live on SuperSport and its digital platforms.

United States: Live streaming is provided by Willow TV and CricBuzz DTC. Match Fact Category Details Competition ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (Semi-Final 1) Date Wednesday, 4 March 2026 Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match Start 19:00 IST / 13:30 GMT South Africa Form W-W-W-W-W (Unbeaten in tournament) New Zealand Form L-W-D-W-W Match Officials Richard Illingworth & Alex Wharf (On-field) Reserve Day Thursday, 5 March 2026

South Africa’s Pursuit of Perfection

Aiden Markram’s South Africa have been the clinical force of the tournament so far. Their path to the semi-finals included a Statement 76-run win over defending champions India and a flawless Super Eight campaign capped by a five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe.

The Proteas' success has been built on a balanced top order, with Markram himself amassing 268 runs at a strike rate of over 175. Supported by the explosive power of Quinton de Kock and the emerging talent of Dewald Brevis, South Africa’s batting depth has consistently overwhelmed opposition attacks on the truer surfaces found across India and Sri Lanka. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

New Zealand’s Resilient Path to the Final Four

New Zealand’s journey has been more turbulent but typically resilient. Following an opening Super Eight washout against Pakistan, Mitchell Santner’s side delivered a commanding 61-run win over Sri Lanka to stay in contention. Despite a narrow loss to England in their final group game, their earlier dominant performances ensured they squeezed through on net run rate.

The Kiwis will be boosted by the expected return of pace spearhead Matt Henry, who has been nursing a minor injury. For New Zealand, much will depend on the spin-bowling duo of Santner and Rachin Ravindra, who have excelled at controlling the middle overs, a phase where South Africa have occasionally shown vulnerability.

